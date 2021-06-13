Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Eastbourne as UK could see hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 22C in the town.

The Met Office said it would be ‘fine and very warm with sunshine’ for the south east today.

“A fine day, with lengthy periods of sunshine across the region,” a spokesman said.

It's set to be another sunny day

“Feeling very warm given the light winds, with temperatures peaking in the high-twenties degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”

With temperatures set to rise across the country, it could be the hottest day of the year so far for the UK.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Eastbourne on Sunday:

11am - Sunny and light winds - 19C

12pm - Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze - 19C

1pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C

2pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 20C

3pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 21C

4pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 21C

5pm - Sunny and a gentle breeze - 21C

6pm - Sunny and lights winds - 21C

7pm - Sunny and light winds - 20C

8pm - Sunny and light winds - 19C

9pm - Sunny and light winds - 17C

10pm - A clear sky and light winds - 16C