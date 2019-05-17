Water will be shut off for one hour tonight after burst in Eastbourne

South East Water said it needs to shut off the water supply to 49 properties this evening as it aims to fix a burst main in Eastbourne town centre.

Earlier today, Andrew Davin, South East Water’s distribution manager, said: “We have identified a burst on a two-inch main in Cornfield Road, Eastbourne.

Read more: Water main bursts at road works site in Eastbourne town centre

“To repair the leak we will need to shut-off the water supply for about one hour. To minimise disruption to all customers the works will take place during the night when there is less demand for water.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the burst and we are working as quickly as possible to get it fixed.

“Unfortunately leaks and bursts do happen on our high pressure, extensive network of underground pipes which carry 517 million litres of water everyday through 9,000 miles of pipe and more than six million joints. Sometimes those pipes and joints fail, but we work around the clock to find and fix leaks and bursts.”

This afternoon, he added: “The shut off is currently planned to take place at 10pm but we are consulting with local businesses to determine whether the work can be carried out earlier.

“We anticipate 49 properties in Cornfield Road will be affected.”

The burst main is on the site of road works in the town centre.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “During work on the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme in Cornfield Road, our contractor struck a water valve which they were not aware was there, causing it to be damaged.

“We notified South East Water who are dealing with the problem as a priority. They will be on site this afternoon (Fri 17) to carry out repairs, which we understand will require the water supply in the local area to be switched off for around 45 minutes.”