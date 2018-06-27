Volunteers Network committed to getting Pevensey Bay Library open

The future is looking bright for Pevensey Bay Library with the Eastbourne Volunteers Network chosen to run it.

Helen Burton, from the Network, said: “We aim to protect this valuable community asset and also add community hub services to the site, which we think will be transformational for the Parish.

“Our existing hub in Eastbourne town centre has proved how much difference this type of project can make to people’s lives.”

Local people will be able to have their say at a meeting for residents who want to get involved with the new project. The meeting will be held on Friday June 29, 6pm at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall in Eastbourne Rd, Pevensey Bay.

Helen added: “Our organisation is all about bringing people together as a community, so we thought we would ring in the changes by arranging our first meeting as a pot luck supper.

“We are all volunteers, so we need to enjoy the process of setting up and running this project.

“All supporters of our project are invited, just bring a dish of food to share, drinks will be available, and after we’ve updated you about the project’s progress so far and sought your views we can then sit down, eat and be merry together.

“It may take a while to get the library reopen, but over the summer we are hoping to have several events to join new members to the library and also a teddy bears picnic to encourage more children to engage with the library.”

If you are unable to attend the event on Friday you can email Volunteers Network at pevenseyhub@gmail.com to let them know how you would like to be involved.

They need a management committee, volunteers to staff the library, volunteers to help with events, fundraising, marketing, they have a role to suit everyone and all abilities.

Helen added: Many have been following the progress of ‘The Pevensey Three’ on social media. These are three toys that escaped destruction in a skip and have been travelling around the village ever since stopping off with various members of our community who have shared posts about what they have been getting up to online. There has been a lot of interest on Facebook in the story of these little toys and we can tell you now that they will be taking up residence in the library when it reopens.”

