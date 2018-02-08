VIDEO: Three people in the same Eastbourne street win postcode lottery

Three people in the same road have won huge prizes on the postcode lottery.

The lucky residents all live in Sevenoaks Road and scooped £25,000 each – and one woman also won a car.

Annabelle Fontaine was delighted with her cash prize. She said, “My partner Alan and I have six children between us and we’d talked about how great it would be to take them all to Disneyland Paris, and now we can!

“I feel my luck is changing now that I’ve turned 40. I set up my own beauty salon a month ago, which is something I’ve always wanted to do, and now I’ve won the lottery.

“I like the fact that with People’s Postcode Lottery, you’re part of something bigger because people like me and charities win.”

Two of Annabelle’s neighbours on Sevenoaks Road also scooped £25,000 each.

Annabelle with Jeff after receiving her prize

Alison found out she’d won the amazing prizes – including a new BMW – when People’s Postcode Lottery Presenter Jeff Brazier knocked on her door to tell her the good news.

Alison, who plays with postcode BN23 7LQ, said, “I didn’t know what to say to Jeff when he told me. Winning this kind of money has never happened to me before.

“I’m in the process of buying a house with some land which has plenty of room for all my animals. I’ve got two horses, a dog and a cat.

“The house needs a lot of work so I’ll be able to give it a bit of TLC with this money. I’ll hopefully be moving to a new address this year and when I do I’ll play the lottery with my new postcode.”

Jeff said, “I really enjoyed meeting with Alison and Annabelle and congratulations to all three winners! If you’re not playing and you would like to be in with a chance of receiving a cheque from me then you know what to do - sign up with your postcode now.”

The third resident wished to remain anonymous.

To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £263 Million for more than 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A nearby cause that has received support from players is Treasure Basket Association.

The group was awarded £2,000 last year to provide learning activities for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.