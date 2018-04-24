VIDEO: Headmaster’s cold sea swim

A headmaster is braving a chilly dip in the English Channel each day to raise cash for a project at his school.

Gareth Jones, head at St Andrew’s Prep, pledged to brave the cold sea in Eastbourne each day of the summer term in a bid to raise money for the refurbishment of the school’s pavilion.

True to his word, Mr Jones started his challenge on Monday, taking to the waters on a blissfully sunny day. The sea temperature, however, was positively glacial.

Mr Jones said, “I figured there would be a number of parents who would happily pledge money for me to endure the icy waters regularly. But seriously, this is all to help fund a fantastic resource that will be used by pupils of all ages and for a variety of reasons.

“It’ll be fun. And it really is jolly cold!”