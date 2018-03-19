VIDEO: Eastbourne Civilian War Memorial installed on Eastbourne seafront

The new Eastbourne civilian war memorial was lifted into place on the seafront this week.

The granite rock, which weighs eight tonnes and came from north Wales, has taken centre stage within a new peace garden which is being constructed to honour the 180 civilians who died in Eastbourne during the Second World War.

Memorial being moved into place. Photo by Peter Austin. SUS-180314-120941001

It was brought to Eastbourne early on Wednesday morning by Brighton Rock and Reclamation, a Newhaven company, and winched into place at the Wish Tower.

The civilian war memorial is being paid for through public donations after Eastbourne council knocked down the original memorial – the Wish Tower Cafe and Sun Lounge – when it fell into a bad state of disrepair.

John Boyle tells us the story so far.....