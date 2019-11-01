Vegan ‘cube of truth’ will be in Eastbourne town centre tomorrow

A vegan ‘cube of truth’ will be in Eastbourne’s town centre on Saturday (November 2).

The Cube of Truth, a peaceful demonstration which is described as being similar to an art performance, will be near Superdrug in Terminus Road.

Members of the public are invited to approach the group of protesters showing footage of animal slaughter, cruelty, and exploitation – in an attempt to convince people to give up meat and animal products.

The activists will be trying to persuade people to go vegan and there will be masks, signs, and leaflets.

Hosted by Anonymous for the Voiceless, the event is happening worldwide and is scheduled to be in Eastbourne from 11am to 3pm.

Find out more about the Cube of Truth at www.anonymousforthevoiceless.org