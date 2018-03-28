UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after chemical incident at Eastbourne seafront landmark

A woman has been taken to hospital after what is being described as a chemical incident on Eastbourne seafront.

Firefighters were sent to the incident at the Pavilion Tea Rooms next to the Redoubt at 11.18am this morning (Wednesday).

Pavilion Gardens, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Crews gave oxygen therapy to one woman who was then treated by paramedics when they arrived on scene.

A spokesperson for SECAmb said she had inhaled chemical fumes and was struggling to breathe. They say she was taken by ambulance to Eastbourne DGH for further treatment.

According to the council, a mix of cleaning substances caused a ‘chemical reaction’. A spokesperson said, “Staff are unharmed and there is no damage, however the Pavilion will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen tomorrow as normal.”