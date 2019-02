The A22 has re-opened this lunchtime following an earlier incident.

Sussex Police says there was a diesel spillage close to the Cophall Roundabout and it was reported at 7.42am.

The road was closed northbound between Polegate and Eastbourne and traffic diverted to other routes.

It remained closed for some time while East Sussex Highways dealt with the spillage and the road re-opened around 11am.