UPDATE: Public asked for help to find Eastbourne fly-tipper

Mystery surrounds the dumping of rubbish which closed an Eastbourne street.

A section of Compton Street was impassable after a culprit dumped the rubbish in the early hours of Friday morning.residential road.

The trail of debris stretched some 100 yards along the road and consisted of pieces of wood, carpeting, tree branches and garden waste in black sacks.

A spokesperson at Eastbourne council’s Neighbourhood First team said, “We were alerted to this fly tipping incident in Compton Drive on Friday afternoon after it happened in the early hours. A lot of the rubbish had already been collected by Kier and we cleared the rest by Saturday morning.

“We’ve spoken to local residents but unfortunately nothing was seen. This was a second fly tipping incident in this road in the early hours in recent weeks.

“If anyone has any information about this, please contact us as soon as possible on 410000. We take this very seriously and we will prosecute anyone who is caught dumping rubbish illegally.”