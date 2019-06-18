UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance lands in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called after a person suffered a medical episode in the town centre today.

The helicopter landed on the Saffrons Sports Ground at around 11.45am today (June 18) and firefighters were also called in to help with an aerial ladder.

Incident in Hardwick Road SUS-190618-131257001

A casualty appears to have been taken from a block of flats in Hardwick Road.

A spokesperson at the ambulance service said, “The air ambulance is assisting us at a call to a nearby private address. We wouldn’t comment on the detail of a call to a private address.”

Picture by Dan Jessup.