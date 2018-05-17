Update on the disappearing Welcome to Eastbourne signs

Signs welcoming people to Eastbourne which disappeared late last year are to make a return.

Eastbourne council removed the signs on Willingdon Road, Golden Jubilee Way, East Dean Road and Pevensey Bay Road as, what the authority described as “a precaution” after high winds damaged two of the signs.

A council spokesperson said, “In the interests of public safety it was decided that new signs were required that are more durable.

“A local signage company is currently building the signs and we hope to have them installed in the coming weeks.