Update on Pevensey Bay Library

A sublease for Pevensey Bay has been signed meaning volunteers will be able to gain access soon.

Local Community Interest Company Volunteers Network has signed the documentation.

Pevensey Bay Library Closure SUS-190304-163416001

The facility was one of seven libraries closed last year and the focus of a major campaign.

Since the closures only two have reopened, run by the communities they serve.

A spokesperson at Volunteers Network said, “Although there is local interest in taking over all of the libraries and reopening them, many have had legal or financial issues to be resolved, and organising community run libraries is not an easy task.

“The library has been closed far too long and we know it is missed by many members of our community in Pevensey and also neighbouring areas of Eastbourne.

The library is already fully stocked with books and when it reopens it will also offer computers for public use and a lot of community information.

“A website is currently under construction which will become a focus for the Pevensey community, with a link to the library catalogue as well as local community information.”