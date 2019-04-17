Update on Hailsham incident

Police have released more information on a serious incident in Hailsham at lunchtime today (Wednesday).

Sussex Police said that at 12.08pm officers were called to the Costcutter store in Hailsham High Street, after a report of a man with a firearm.

A man was safely arrested at the location and a ‘bb’ handgun was recovered.

A spokesperson said, “There have been no reported injuries and no shots were fired, there is no ongoing risk to the community and there is no suggestion of terrorism or organised crime being involved.

“The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is available at present.”

Photos by Dan Jessup.