A teenager from Eastbourne who went missing a week ago has been found safe and well today (Saturday, January 20).

Yasmin Price, 15, disappeared from her home at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 13.

Earlier today her parents made a direct plea to her to return home.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the 15-year-old was found this afternoon.

The police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance the past week for helping them to find her.