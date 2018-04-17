UPDATE: Missing Eastbourne puppy returns home

Owners are over the moon their Eastbourne puppy which had been missing for more than two days is now safely home.

Eight-month-old Nika went missing on Monday (April 16) after running off while on a walk around Shinewater Lake.

Nika back at home SUS-180419-094918001

Her distraught owners organised a tireless search and the community including complete strangers got involved, looking everywhere for the lost Rottweiler pup.

They sighted her at around 9pm last night (Wednesday) but she ran off again.

But the family was finally reunited when owner Chloe Reader heard a scratching at the door at 3am this morning (Thursday).

Chloe said, “I was sleeping on the sofa and heard a bang and scratching sat up. I heard my dad was awake so thought it was him.

“The noise happened again and I ran to the door, opened it and she was just there, I dropped to the floor and she was wagging and crying and just legged it in the house.

“I shouted ‘Nikas home’! My mum and dad ran down the stairs and we just all cuddled her and cried, we couldn’t stop!

“She ate some biscuits and is now fast asleep after playing with her best friend who missed her loads! Just can’t believe it!”

Chloe has thanked everyone who helped look for Nika, who is a rescue from Romania.

She said, “We would like to thank each and every one of you for all your efforts and support in bringing our little baby girl back!

“It’s taken a few days but she’s here and we honestly couldn’t have done it without all of you.

“I cannot believe that she literally knocked on the door, she finally found her way back!”