UPDATE: Major incident on Eastbourne beach after ‘skeleton’ find

A search is currently underway after skeletal remains were found on an Eastbourne beach.

Police are currently at the scene and a major search is underway at Holywell.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report that a dog walker had spotted the remains of a body at Holywell just before 8pm on Wednesday (July 4).

A search was carried out by the coastguard and the RNLI Eastbourne lifeboat but the remains could not be safely recovered due to the rising tide and failing light.

The remains have now been recovered by the lifeboat this morning (Thursday July 5) and the coroner’s officer is dealing with them.

