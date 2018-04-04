UPDATE: Investigation underway after bags of cannabis found dumped in Eastbourne street

Bags of cannabis were dumped in an Eastbourne street over the Easter weekend.

Around 40 bags – four of which were filled with cannabis off cuts – were dumped between Thursday night and Friday morning in Central Avenue.

The bags in Central Avenue Tuesday morning. SUS-180504-112813001

Soil and what appeared to be remnants from a cultivation operation were in other bags along with MDF.

Residents reported the fly-tipping and Eastbourne council’s Neighbourhood First team received a number of reports.

A council spokesperson said the find was reported to Sussex Police and the bags removed for further investigation and added, “The council’s waste contractor Kier collected the remaining bags for disposal. Neighbourhood First officers have spoken to local residents and dropped flyers in the area asking for any information which may assist in this investigation.”