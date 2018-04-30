UPDATE: Investigation launched as 19 Eastbourne beach huts burned down

Nineteen beach huts on the seafront have been destroyed in an overnight blaze.

Three fire engines were called to Holywell at 5.41am this morning (Monday), where firefighters tackled the flames with foam.

Photo by Martin Hobbs

Few of the chalets survived and the charred site is due to be looked at by an investigation officer today.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it is investigating the incident alongside police.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “19 of the Council’s fibreglass beach huts at Holywell were unfortunately destroyed by fire overnight, in an incident attended by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“The blue and white huts located on Holywell beach are an integral part of our seafront provision, and in high demand all season.

Photo by Martin Hobbs

“Tenant holders have been informed and the Council are working towards replacing the huts as soon as possible, so they can continue to be used throughout the summer season.”

Authorities are currently investigating the cause, but if anyone has any information relating to the incident they are asked to contact Sussex Police using the reference 47180062662.