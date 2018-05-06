UPDATE: Cyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after colliding with a car in Eastbourne town centre yesterday evening (May 5).

Police said a bicycle and a white Kia Cee’d crashed at the junction with Langney Road and Susans Road at about 5.20pm.

The Air Ambulance was called and landed on the seafront.

A 48-year-old man from Eastbourne, who was riding the bike, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Police said the driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old woman also from the town, was unhurt.

The road was closed for several hours whilst officers carried out investigations. It has since been reopened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Console.