UPDATE: Birling Gap beach closed after cliff falls

The steps to Birling Gap have been closed as a safety precaution after two parts of the cliff face gave way yesterday.

An Eastbourne man said he had to run to safety with his girlfriend when the cliff fell away above them yesterday as they were walking on the beach.

Birling gap cliff falls. 04-08-18. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Jim van den Bos from Wealden District Council said that as of this morning, the council had closed the steps to access the area.

It comes after a warning from the Coastguard to stay away from the cliffs, which may have become more unstable in the hot dry weather.

An 'intensive' search at the time found no sign of anyone hurt or missing.

Pictures taken using a drone have since shown two cliff falls in the area.

Birling gap cliff falls. 04-08-18. Photo by Eddie Mitchell