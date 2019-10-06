Two rescued by the RNLI near Eastbourne

Two people cut off by the tide were rescued by the RNLI near Eastbourne, a spokesman confirmed.

The rescue happened yesterday afternoon, according to the RNLI spokesman.

The Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat. Photo by RNLI Eastbourne

He said: “Two people were picked up by the boast yesterday. They had been cut of by the tide. They were taken back to coastguard HQ.”

The rescued people were taken back to Birling Gap, the spokesman added.

