Two people rescued from Eastbourne flat fire

Two people were rescued from a flat fire in Eastbourne last night (Monday, January 3).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Eastbourne and Pevensey attended a fire in Terminus Road at 10.37pm.

A fire service spokesperson said, “On arrival, firefighters found a fire that had emanated from the kitchen of a second floor flat.

Picture from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service/Steve St Claire SUS-200430-105315001

“Two occupants of the flat were given fire survival guidance by a fire control operator and were rescued by crews. They were handed over into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.”

The spokesperson said fire service crews left the scene at 12.49am on Tuesday, January 4.