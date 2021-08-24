Two men rushed to hospital from chemical spill at Eastbourne site
A chemical spill at an industrial site in Eastbourne has resulted in two men being taken to hospital.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 6:50 pm
A number of police cars and a fire engine were seen attending the incident at Sovereign Water Works in Prince William Parade this afternoon (Tuesday, August 24).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The spillage was confined to the site, nobody else was affected, there were no evacuations of adjacent premises and no danger to the general public. The matter will be reported to the Health and Safety Executive.”