Two injured in A259 collision

Two people are said to have been injured in a collision between Seaford and Newhaven this afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services including police, firefighters, and ambulances rushed to the scene on Newhaven Road, near Mill Drove, at around 2.30pm.

The road was originally closed both ways due to the incident, said by Sussex Police to be involving two cars.

But the spokesperson added the west bound lane had reopened at about 3.30pm.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

There is said to be severe delays aruond the area.