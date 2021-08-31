Two farm buildings destroyed by deliberate fire in Willingdon

East Sussex Fire & Rescue confirmed crews were called at 5.48am on Sunday (August 29) to the buildings in Eastbourne Road, Lower Willingdon.

The service spokesperson said two fire engines were sent and used one hose reel and one main jet to deal with the fire affecting two outbuildings used to store farm equipment.

The fire was extinguished by 7.13am and a fire investigation followed to reveal the cause was deliberate, the spokesperson said.

Fire in Willingdon. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-210831-113839001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers were to the scene at around 7am and the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 315 of 29/08.

Fire in Willingdon. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-210831-113816001