Two men from Eastbourne are behind bars after being jailed on supplying cocaine charges.

Twenty-one-year-olds Harry Rogers and Samson Odubade were each jailed for 30 months when they appeared before a judge at Lewes Crown Court recently.

Samson Obdubade SUS-180628-122233001

Rogers, of Freeman Avenue, Eastbourne, and Odubade, of Attfield Walk, Eastbourne, were both convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.