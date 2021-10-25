Two-car collision near Hailsham
Emergency services were seen at a collision on the A22 near Hailsham last week.
The incident happened between Polegate and Lower Dicker on October 21.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were called around 10.15am to reports of a collision between two cars on the northbound carriageway of the A22 near Arlington Eagles Roundabout.
The spokesperson said, “Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was treated for minor injuries. One the drivers, a man in his 30s, was cautioned for driving otherwise in accordance and without insurance.”
NHS staff who had attended the East Sussex Big Thank You Awards in Eastbourne stopped to help with the situation.