Trio run 3 half marathons to help fund treatment of local lad Hudson

A local dad and two family friends are taking on three half marathons to raise funds to pay for vital treatment for a six year old boy who has autism.

Michael Hollyoak is being joined by friends Wendy Quinn and Sophie Campbell to raise the money to help Hudson.

Mum Krystel explained: “Hudson still can’t talk and finds it extremely hard to socialise with others.

“We are planning to take him to America, to Massachusetts, for life changing treatment. The Son Rise Intensive Program is a program where Hudson has a specialised play therapy where they work on every element he struggles with, speech, social interaction, interactive attention span. This treatment has had amazing out comes.

“We are all booked to go October 29 for one week. We are currently doing the Son Rise program at home with Hudson in a specialised play room. I gave up work so I could do this for Hudson and we are schooling him at home.

“We are very much at the beginning with Hudson’s program, the intensive would be the most amazing thing for us to do for Hudson as its so personal to his goals and to ours.”

The trio have already run in the Brighton Half Marathon, with Michael finishing in Michael ran it in 1 hr 29 minutes 17 seconds, and will now be taking on the Eastbourne Half, on Sunday March 4 and Hastings Half on Sunday March 18. If you would like to donate, the bank details for Hudson’s fund are: Sort code 30-92-86, account number 45558360.

