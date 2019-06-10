Tributes paid to woman who died in crash on outskirts of Eastbourne

Tributes have been paid to a well-known member of the community who died in a crash on the outskirts of Eastbourne last month.

Tracey Howells, 52, from Heathfield, was driving a black Honda Jazz northbound on Wartling Hill when the incident occurred about 3.55pm on May 20.

An orange Ford Transit travelling in the opposite direction collided with her vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said in a tribute this week, “Tracey was simply fantastic. Her family couldn’t have asked for a better Nanny, Mum, daughter and sister.

“Tracey is survived by an adoring family to whom she meant so much and she took great pride in talking about, to all who would listen.

“Tracey was a friendly, caring and outgoing character who always found time to talk to friends and strangers alike. Working in Boots in Hailsham, she has become well known within the community and demonstrated the epitome of kindness. This was reflected in the huge outpouring of lovely comments on social media, which we have taken great comfort in reading.

“Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of so many people whose life she has touched for the better. Her love of life was always apparent, this positive approach was contagious and she was able to brighten up even the darkest of days.

“We would like to sincerely thank all the emergency services who attended the scene for their tremendous efforts following this tragic accident and recognise the fantastic job they do in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Tracey’s funeral will be held at Wealden Crematorium on Tuesday June 18 at 1pm. This will be followed by a wake at the Kings Head Cacklebury pub from 3pm. All are welcome to attend, but we do ask that bright colours are worn as a reflection of Tracey’s vibrant outlook on life.”

The passenger in the Honda, a 74-year-old woman from Hailsham, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

Three occupants of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision. Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam or CCTV which may have captured the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Sidmouth.