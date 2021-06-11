Tributes paid to ‘cheeky chappy’ found dead in Eastbourne
Tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old man who died at his home in Eastbourne earlier this year.
The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (June 10), heard Sean Mooney, a labourer, had some mental health issues but resisted seeking help.
Sarah Barrett, Mr Mooney’s mother, said, “He was a cheeky chappy. Loving, caring and thoughtful.”
In September last year Mr Mooney moved from Ireland to stay with his mother and her partner Adam Salanson, the inquest heard.
Mrs Barrett said his mental health improved at first and he was getting out and about, but then by December he wasn’t leaving his room much.
On the morning of January 8 Mrs Barrett found Mr Mooney had taken his own life in his bedroom at Seaside Road.
East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “He was suffering from mental illness, certainly depression. If you don’t get help you won’t get better, and it’s an absolute tragedy he got himself into that state.”
Mr Craze ruled Mr Mooney took his own life.
• If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline is 116 123.