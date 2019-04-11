Trek 30k across the South Downs from Eastbourne to help blind people

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is calling on people of all ages and abilities to take part in a new inclusive and accessible trek this summer.

On Saturday July 6, team RNIB participants will be trekking 30km across the spectacular and dramatic landscape of the South Downs.

Starting at Eastbourne, the trek will be an experience for the senses, taking in a route along the rugged coastline of the white cliffs of Seven Sisters, rolling farmlands and lowland heaths.

The walk has been developed to be suitable for people of all ages, levels of fitness and sight conditions, meaning blind and partially sighted people taking part alongside a friend or family member acting as a guide, as well as other sighted trekkers. There are a limited number of free places for guides, and sighted participants will be encouraged to support those with sight loss.

Alex McDowell, head of public fundraising at RNIB, said, “We want everyone to join us for this unforgettable trek across the beautiful South Downs.

“It’s not a race, but a real team effort and we’ll be working together to reach the finish line in Eastbourne before sunset.

“We’ll be with you every step of the way. Once you’re signed up, you’ll receive a fundraising pack full of top tips, as well as expert training advice, giving you everything you need to smash your fundraising and fitness goals.”

The registration fee for the South Downs trek is just £35 with a fundraising target of £350.

Sign up and find out more about the fundraising event at www.rnib.org.uk/trek