A group of travellers has moved on from Eastbourne after being issued with legal notices.

The group was seen driving across football pitches on Sussex Downs College land last week and eventually parked a number of caravans and other vehicles in a car park.

On Thursday morning a Section 62a notice was authorised by the police to serve on the unauthorised encampment.

The group was given until midday Friday to move off the college land.

The convoy was on its way by mid-afternoon.