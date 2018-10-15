Travel news for Sussex: Monday, October 15

Several road closures and an accident mean congestion is building up on some of the county’s main roads.

In the East of the county the road is closed due to resurfacing work on Filsham Road in St Leonards both ways from the A259 Bexhill Road to The Green.

A detour is in operation and three bus routes are being diverted.

Water main work has also closed Turkey Road both ways from Ellerslie Lane to Gunter’s Lane in Sidley, near Bexhill.

Elsewhere in Sussex there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass Eastbound from A259 (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 (Portfield Roundabout).

One lane is closed with queueing traffic due to an accident involving two cars involved on the M23 Southbound from J8 M25 to J9 (Gatwick Airport).

There is also queueing traffic on the A280 Long Furlong Eastbound at A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).

And on the A24 there is queueing traffic on the A24 Warren Road Eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).