The railway company said on its Twitter at 11.37am that there is a points failure at Wivelsfield.

“If you’re travelling between Brighton and Haywards Heath, you should delay travelling until later if you can,” said a spokesperson.

“If you have to travel now, your journey will take a lot longer and you will need to use an alternative,” they added.

Lines are blocked due to a points failure at Wivelsfield

Southern said commuters can use their train tickets on Metrobus services between Brighton and Three Bridges, as well as Brighton & Hove buses on any route.