Twenty-year-old admits murdering his friend by stabbing him more than 100 times

PICTURES: £1,250,000 Eastbourne house is put up for sale

News you can trust since 1865

PICTURES: £1,250,000 Eastbourne house is put up for sale

Diver taken ill off Eastbourne coast

Sussex Police appeal following reports of man behaving inappropriately in Eastbourne

Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

17 great pubs to visit in Eastbourne according to reviews on Google

Cow hit by train in East Sussex

PHOTOS: Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival

Twenty-year-old admits murdering his friend by stabbing him more than 100 times

There are no major delays being reported on the railways.

There is slow traffic on A27 both ways before Sompting Road, the AA said.