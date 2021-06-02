Roads closed in Eastbourne and Polegate this month

According to East Sussex Highways (ESH), Farmlands Way in Polegate is closed from now (Wednesday, June 2) until Sunday, June 6.

This is due to surfacing work to ‘bring the road back to its original standard’ by treating cracks in the road, a statement from ESH said.

The statement said, “These works are cost-effective, as we will be using high quality material to improve these concrete roads with minimal disruption to residents and road users. By carrying out these works now, we avoid the need to carry out further extensive, disruptive, and expensive road construction works in the future.

“We will be returning later this year to undertake deep excavation concrete slab repairs, details will be communicated closer to the time.”

The road is closed from 7am to 7pm each day from Wannock Road to Farmlands Avenue and traffic is being diverted via Wannock Road, Eastbourne Road, Broad Road, Farmlands Avenue and vice versa.

According to ESH, Compton Drive will be closed from Summerdown Road to Pashley Road in Eastbourne on Friday June 18. This is due to surface dressing work taking place from 7am to 5pm.

Traffic will be diverted via Summerdown Road, Pashley Road and vice versa.

ESH said residents who need vehicle access will need to discuss this with the team on site.