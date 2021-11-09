Road closure between Seaford and Eastbourne causes traffic disruption
A road between Chyngton Gardens, Seaford and Eastbourne has been closed due to a fuel spillage.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:35 pm
Commuters have been advised that the A259 is currently closed bothways due to an ongoing situation involving oil on the road.
Traffic is currently being diverted via the A26, A27 and A2270 in both directions.
No indication has been made regarding when the road will be re-opened.