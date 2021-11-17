Houseboat causing traffic problems in Pevensey Bay

There is queuing traffic this afternoon (Wednesday, November 17) in the A259 westbound due to the houseboat on the back of a HGV .

Onlookers say the HGV parked on the wrong side of the road after getting stuck and it was causing tailbacks through Polegate too. Now it is partly blocking the road near the Pevensey Bay A259 traffic lights due to being on the wrong side of the road but drivers say traffic is coping well and East Sussex Highways is dealing with it.