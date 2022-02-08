Eastbourne roundabouts to be closed for roadworks

Seaside Roundabout will be closed between 7pm-4am on Tuesday, February 15, while Lottbridge Roundabout will be closed at the same time on February 16, 17 and 18.

According to East Sussex Highways, Seaside Roundabout will have a four-way temporary traffic light system in place from 7pm–4am on February 14, 16 and 17.

The westbound/northbound diversion for Seaside Roundabout will be - Princess Road, Langney Rise, Willingdon Drove, Shinewater Roundabout and vice versa.

Roadworks

The eastbound/southbound diversion is – Lottbridge Roundabout, Cross Levels Way, Rodmill Roundabout, Kings Drive, Prideaux Road, Lewes Road, Whitley Road and vice versa.

Lottbridge Roundabout, which is on Lottbridge Drove along with Seaside Roundabout, will have a four-way temporary traffic light system in place from 7pm–4am on February 15.

East Sussex Highways said Lottbridge Roundabout’s planned diversion route is Marshall Roundabout, Willingdon Drove, Shinewater Roundabout, Willingdon Drove, Langney Rise, Langney Roundabout, St Anthonys Avenue, Seaside, Seaside Roundabout, Seaside, Whitley Road, Lewes Road, Prideaux Road, Kings Drive, Rodmill Roundabout, Cross Levels Way, Broadwater Roundabout and vice versa.

Despite not closing overnight, Birch Roundabout in Lottbridge Drove will also have a four-way temporary traffic light system set up from 7pm–4am on February 17 and 23.