Eastbourne road closed after collision between pedestrian and car
A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision this afternoon (Thursday, August 12).
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:03 pm
According to reports from the AA, a car was in collision with a pedestrian on Lottbridge Drove.
The road was closed after the accident was first reported at just before 4pm.
The road is shut on Lottbridge Drive both ways from Mountfield Road (Mountfield roundabout) to Frenchgate Road.
Police and other emergency services are at the scene.