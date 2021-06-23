Eastbourne bridge will have to be removed to be painted

The footbridge which crosses Langney Rise at the Langney Shopping Centre will be repainted in the next few weeks.

However, East Sussex Highways has advised East Sussex County Council that there is not enough room to paint it on site whilst keeping the road open – so the bridge will be removed temporarily for the work to be done.

Langney county councillor Alan Shuttleworth said, “It is really important that the public are kept fully informed about this project as it will be disruptive during the two periods when the bridge is dismantled and later reconstructed.

Langney Rise footbridge SUS-210623-143209001

“Any disruption for traffic should be kept to as short a period as possible as it will certainly cause delays and congestion in other areas.”

Cllr Shuttleworth said he enquired if it would be less disruptive to do the painting without removing the bridge and was told by Highways that by removing the bridge, ‘the painting and repairs can be done in a controlled environment, with every part fully accessible’.

East Sussex Highways said, “If they were to paint it in place, it would require fully sheeted scaffolding and even with this, there is the potential for debris to fall out.

“Also, the scaffolding would be too low over the road and could possibly be struck by high sided vehicles.

“The road will be closed for up to four days to remove the bridge and another four to re-erect. The works should be starting in approximately six weeks’ time.”