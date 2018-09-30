A2270 in Willingdon blocked both ways by jack-knifed trailer

A jack-knifed trailer has led to very slow traffic both ways on A2270 Eastbourne Road in Willingdon.

Pictures show a trailer on its side on the back of a blue Land Rover, with sand and soil strewn across the road, at the BP garage near Church Street.

Both lanes are blocked by the stricken vehicle and emergency services rescue vehicles.

At least one police car is in attendance.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

