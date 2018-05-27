Training session for East Sussex carers

Care for the Carers, a charity that supports unpaid carers in East Sussex, is offering an open Carer Awareness Training session for members of the public, including local employers, to help raise awareness of the estimated 65,000 unpaid carers in the county.

If you’d like to learn more about the role of unpaid carers, register for the free session taking place on June 12 at 9.30am at Sara Hampson Training Room, DGH.

Other events marking Carers Week (June 11-17) include a pampering session in Polegate, an open garden in Seaford, a Creative Retreat in Cross in Hand, information stands in Rye, Uckfield, Eastbourne, Hastings, St Leonards, and Brede, plus a fun day at the Isabel Blackman in Hastings, with loads more events being added to the roster on a regular basis.

To book a training place or for more information email Carole Gregory caroleg@cftc.org.uk, call 738390 or visit cftc.org.uk.