Train hits obstruction at Eastbourne

Passengers were left shocked after their train collided with an obstruction on the track between Polegate and Hampden train stations in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), writes Dale McCartney.

The Eastbourne to Hastings train hit the obstruction but continued a short distance on to Hampden Park station to allow passengers to disembark while the driver inspected damages to the train.

The service, which started from London Victoria, was due to arrive in Hastings this morning at 12.50am but was cancelled while a replacement train brought stranded passengers to Eastbourne where alternative taxi transport was arranged.

One passenger said, “I was absolutely shocked. I heard the loudest bang and something being crushed underneath. The train staff should be applauded though because they were quick to arrange a replacement that arrived within the hour and encouraged us to stay on board and keep warm.”

The obstruction is thought to have been a shopping trolley thrown on the line.