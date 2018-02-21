Tragic policeman who died in Brighton honoured posthumously for life-saving efforts

A policeman who ran into the sea and drowned in Brighton has been honoured posthumously for his efforts to save the life of another man.

Steven Williams, a Constable with British Transport Police (BTP), was recognised for trying to save the life of a man hit by a train months before his own tragic death.

PC Williams, who had also served in the RAF, drowned in January last year when he ran into the water off Brighton Pier.

An inquest last June recorded a verdict of misadventure into the death of PC Williams, from Hemel Hempstead, Herts.

Months earlier he had battled bravely to save the life of a man hit by a train at Finsbury Park tube station in north London.

PC Williams received the Royal Humane Society Award at a BTP commendation ceremony on Monday for his efforts that day.

His family was at the ceremony, and his sister accepted the award on his behalf.

PC Williams was recognised alongside his colleague, PC James Chatfield, who he was on duty with that day.

They were called to the tube station after a man was struck by an arriving train and thrown back onto the platform with “horrific” injuries.

PC Williams and PC Chatfield were first on the scene and began chest compressions and mouth to mouth resuscitation.

PC Chatfield said the badly injured man began to breath unaided, but stopped again.

Paramedics arrived and the officers continued to provide assistance, but the man could not be saved and he died from his injuries.

PC Chatfield said: “This is a special award to be getting.

“I attended this incident with PC Williams, who sadly lost his own life in Brighton just over a year ago.

“The incident at Finsbury Park was a difficult situation.

“The horrific injuries the guy had sustained didn’t make First Aid easy, but we did what we could in order to help prolong his life so that the helicopter medics could carry out other procedures.

“This is my second award from the Royal Humane Society and I really do feel a sense of achievement knowing it’s been recognised.

“It also helps knowing that both of us couldn’t have done any more, and PC Williams was a great colleague to be working alongside in this incident.”

He added that PC Williams is greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.