Watch Eastbourne railway line 'explode'

This was the moment a section of Eastbourne railway line exploded in the early hours of this morning (June 10).

Jon Atherton was walking by the station at around 5.30am when a section of the track sparked and let out a loud bang suddenly.

Still from the video by Jon Atherton

He said, "A massive explosion happened. I nearly fell off my bike. There were four explosions."

Major disruption on trains between Eastbourne, Hastings, and Lewes

There has been severe delays on the railway after an electricity supply failure at Eastbourne station today.

Southen Rail says journeys between Lewes, Eastbourne, and Hastings will be “heavily impacted” by the failure, and there will be delays until around midday.



National Rail said, “A failure of the electricity supply at Eastbourne station is resulting in disruption to trains this morning.

“There has also been a train fault on the Eastbourne - Ashford International route, and this has led to the cancellation of additional services on this line. Suppliers have been asked to provide additional buses to run at the Ashford end of this route, as well as those already in place at Eastbourne and Hastings.”

National Rail has been contacted regarding the explosion.