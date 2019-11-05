Three-way collision leads to busy Sussex road closure

An air ambulance has scrambled to the scene of a three-way collision between a van, lorry and a car, which has seen the road closed off by police.

Sussex Police reported that the incident happened at 6.15am today (Tuesday) on the A22 near Uckfield, and commuters are being urged to avoid the area.

Sussex Police said on Twitter, “Drivers are asked to avoid the Lampool roundabout on the A22 north of Maresfield, near Uckfield, following a collision involving a van, lorry and car.

“It happened at 6.15am and an air ambulance is in attendance. Road closures are in place.”