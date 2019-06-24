Six weeks of roadworks to close Eastbourne road

Six weeks’ worth of roadworks started on a busy Eastbourne road today (June 24).

Firle Road will be closed for the duration of the traffic signal refurbishment works, which are scheduled to run until Friday, August 9.

The road will be closed to through traffic from Whitley Road to Dursley Road, say East Sussex Highways.

There will also be temporary traffic lights in place on Whitley Road.

Traffic will be diverted via Cavendish Avenue, Ashford Road, Cavendish Place, Upper Avenue, The Avenue, Whitley Road and vice versa.