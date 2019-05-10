Polegate High Street to close for level crossing works

Polegate High Street will be closed for four days next week due to work on the level crossing.

Network Rail is carrying out the works, which start on Monday (May 13) and run from 10.45pm each night.

Stagecoach says its service 51 will operate via Eastbourne Road from Wannock Road up to Cophall Roundabout for both directions where the service will rejoin normal line of route.

A spokesperson said, “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused by this closure.”

Read more: New safety measures for Polegate level crossing after woman hit by barriers

Elderly woman terrified after being struck by Polegate level crossing